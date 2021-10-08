Bank of Montreal Can Sells 61,385 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.32% of Sterling Bancorp worth $15,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of STL opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

