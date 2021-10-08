Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 19,257 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.37% of Beyond Meat worth $36,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $48,756,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after buying an additional 153,432 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -72.01 and a beta of 1.63. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.