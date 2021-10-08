Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 316,467 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,268,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Zynga worth $34,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Zynga by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Zynga by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $51,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $106,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 898,674 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 487,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,963. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

