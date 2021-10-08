Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 37,666 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,312,103 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,666 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.42% of Fulton Financial worth $36,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FULT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82,340 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.