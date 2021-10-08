Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 42,513 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,418 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $37,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after buying an additional 62,122 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

BXS stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.25.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

