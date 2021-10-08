Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 67,040 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.71% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $35,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPR opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

