Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 9,162 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,840 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of Independent Bank Group worth $34,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $80.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $72.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

