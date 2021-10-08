Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.71% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $35,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of SPR opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $53.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.89.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

