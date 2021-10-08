Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 11,034 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.17% of Owens & Minor worth $37,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.