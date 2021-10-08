Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 13,094 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of CNA Financial worth $37,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

CNA opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

In other news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $50,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

