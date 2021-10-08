Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 17,320 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of Arcosa worth $33,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $51.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

