Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 217,524 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $37,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,955,000 after buying an additional 608,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,821,000 after buying an additional 448,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,202,000 after buying an additional 410,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,416,000 after acquiring an additional 320,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day moving average is $110.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

