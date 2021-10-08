Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 217,524 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $37,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 42,830 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $113.81 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.67 and its 200 day moving average is $110.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

