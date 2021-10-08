Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 26,781 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $35,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after acquiring an additional 59,053 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.63. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $87.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.