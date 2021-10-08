Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 37,666 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,312,103 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,666 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.42% of Fulton Financial worth $36,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FULT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 82,340 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

