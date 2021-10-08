Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 5,249 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Franklin Electric worth $36,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 65,777 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,215,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,967,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.