Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 9,768 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875,392 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of TripAdvisor worth $35,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.