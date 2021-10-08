Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.53% of Freshpet worth $37,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Freshpet by 23.9% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 196.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FRPT. Truist reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

Freshpet stock opened at $143.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.00 and a beta of 0.63. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.97.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,451 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

