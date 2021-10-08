Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.53% of Freshpet worth $37,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 23.9% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 196.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $143.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -341.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.97. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,451 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

