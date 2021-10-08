Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,438 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.54% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $34,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFBC. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth $222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 85.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,102,000 after purchasing an additional 84,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

