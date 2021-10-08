Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Beyond Meat worth $36,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 52.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $104.41 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -72.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.