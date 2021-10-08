Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,127,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 506,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.79% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $37,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 118.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 57,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 57,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.