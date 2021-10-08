Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $34,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

