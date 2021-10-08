Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.11% of EVERTEC worth $34,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 12.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,795,000 after acquiring an additional 378,979 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 9.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 240,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in EVERTEC by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,892,000 after acquiring an additional 338,229 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in EVERTEC by 15.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,102,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,048,000 after acquiring an additional 147,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,264,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $48.41.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. Analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

