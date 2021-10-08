Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of Cohen & Steers worth $37,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 21,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 46.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $85.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

