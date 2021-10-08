Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,925,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 474,562 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of Hecla Mining worth $36,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hecla Mining by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 201,023 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $784,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.7% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 1,219,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 87,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

