Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $34.33 Million Stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Switch worth $34,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,886,000 after purchasing an additional 510,333 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 18.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 94,061 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Switch by 1,901.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 776,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,391,000 after purchasing an additional 737,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 1.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of Switch stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,112,087.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,012,147 shares in the company, valued at $62,321,321.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 13,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $352,946.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 735,911 shares of company stock worth $18,149,237 in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.