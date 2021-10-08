Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $34.63 Million Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of PROG worth $34,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in PROG by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in PROG by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in PROG by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,152.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $659.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.12 million. Analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

