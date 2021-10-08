Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $34.85 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $34,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In related news, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCBI stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.43.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Wedbush cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.