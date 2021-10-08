Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $34.86 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Fabrinet worth $34,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FN opened at $101.71 on Friday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $109.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

