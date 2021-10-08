Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $34.95 Million Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of Merit Medical Systems worth $34,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

MMSI opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.66. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

