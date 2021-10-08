Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $35.06 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of SPS Commerce worth $35,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 8.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.78 and a 200-day moving average of $112.07. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.49 and a beta of 0.93.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.