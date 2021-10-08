Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $35.19 Million Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.05% of Guess? worth $35,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GES. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Guess? by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2,480.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 59,051 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Guess? by 391.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,033 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE GES opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

