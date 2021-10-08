Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $35.48 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,403 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.42% of Independent Bank worth $35,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 101.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of INDB opened at $80.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.43 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

