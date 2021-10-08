Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $35.58 Million Position in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 125,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.78% of W. R. Grace & Co. worth $35,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRA. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 342,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter worth $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

GRA opened at $69.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.46. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.