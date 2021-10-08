Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $35.72 Million Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of LGI Homes worth $35,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $141.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.49 and a 200-day moving average of $160.07. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGIH. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.