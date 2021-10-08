Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $36.17 Million Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,147,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $36,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 27.2% in the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 105.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 259.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 30,795 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

