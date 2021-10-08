Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $36.19 Million Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.46% of Mueller Industries worth $36,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

