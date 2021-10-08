Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $36.31 Million Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.36% of Materion worth $36,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth $24,519,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 74.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 235,764 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 5,454.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 140,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 138,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Materion by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Materion by 53.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after buying an additional 86,614 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $71.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Materion Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

