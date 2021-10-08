Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $36.40 Million Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.09% of PJT Partners worth $36,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 172.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PJT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.87. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $83.26.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

