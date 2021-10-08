Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $37.52 Million Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of CNA Financial worth $37,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in CNA Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

CNA stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

