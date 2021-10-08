Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $37.57 Million Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,127,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.79% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $37,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,812,000 after buying an additional 502,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,433,000 after purchasing an additional 120,660 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after buying an additional 492,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,452,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,044,000 after buying an additional 351,314 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

