Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $37 Million Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,928 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $36,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $57,398.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,960 shares in the company, valued at $65,656,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $33.61 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

