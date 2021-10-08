Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 453,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.23% of American States Water worth $36,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American States Water by 65.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 23.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in American States Water during the second quarter worth approximately $5,340,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American States Water by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American States Water by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWR opened at $88.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $45,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,807.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

