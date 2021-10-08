Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 65,794 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of Haemonetics worth $37,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,462,000 after buying an additional 1,181,697 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Haemonetics by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,909,000 after purchasing an additional 216,918 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 21,342.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 226,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after buying an additional 76,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

