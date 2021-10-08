Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.66% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 64,575 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,541,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.