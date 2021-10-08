Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.89% of US Ecology worth $34,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECOL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

ECOL opened at $30.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $975.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology, Inc. has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

