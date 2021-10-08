Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Franklin Electric worth $36,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,355,000 after acquiring an additional 218,270 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,577,000 after acquiring an additional 218,169 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 655,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after acquiring an additional 184,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,975,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,224,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $83.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

