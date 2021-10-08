Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.30% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $33,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 343.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NYSE CADE opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

