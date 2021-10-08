Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Domo worth $37,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Domo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Domo by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 63.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 2.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Domo stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 2.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

